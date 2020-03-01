LEBANON, TN (WSMV) – Lebanon Police have arrested a 22-year-old after a large drug bust.
Police say at around 9 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 700 block of Cole Ave. in reference to a drug investigation. During the investigation, officers were able to seize 3.3 pounds of marijuana, 37 THC vape cartridges, a loaded Glock handgun and $4,554 in cash.
Keonta Jackson was arrested and received multiple drug and weapon charges.
