NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The one hour of sleep we lose this weekend increases the risk for drowsy driving, but many drivers don't know they have a problem until it’s too late.
Drowsy driving is blamed for 5,000 deadly crashes each year.
Michelle Anderson- director of operations NRSF
“What makes it so much more dangerous with drowsy driving and daylight savings is the fact that the body still has to register the fact that it’s not getting that extra hour of sleep that we lose,” said Michelle Anderson, director of operations at the National Road Safety Foundation.
Between the hours of 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., drowsy driving crashes spike — especially for one group of drivers.
“I would personally say that it would be teen drivers,” Anderson said.
Adults are more likely to pull over when they’re tired, but less experienced teens try to power through.
"The brain will go into micro sleeps. These micro sleeps are where you close your eyelids a little bit longer than you would normally close them,” Anderson said.
The warning signs of drowsy driving include yawning, rubbing your eyes and taking those long, drawn-out blinks.
“So we advise you to pull over safely if you’re behind the wheel and just take a break,” Anderson said. “Even a 20-minute nap can help.”
Several studies show driving on less than six hours of sleep significantly raises your risk of an accident.
You can track how much sleep you're getting by downloading a free sleep log from the NRSF. You can find it right here.
