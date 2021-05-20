MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - New drone technology in Montgomery County will aid emergency teams in finding missing people.
The Montgomery County EMA just received the $20,000 drone package from Woodmenlife Insurance.
Middle Tennessee has already seen drones like this in action before.
Earlier this year, rescue crews in Rutherford County used a drone with thermal imaging to help find a missing teen.
SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - A Smyrna child is back home with his family tonight after thermal imaging helped search and rescue crews find him, despite…
Once crews deployed the drone on the scene they were able to find the missing teen in less than 15 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.