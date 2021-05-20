MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - New drone technology in Montgomery County will aid emergency teams in finding missing people.

The Montgomery County EMA just received the $20,000 drone package from Woodmenlife Insurance.

Middle Tennessee has already seen drones like this in action before.

Earlier this year, rescue crews in Rutherford County used a drone with thermal imaging to help find a missing teen.

Rutherford County rescue crews locate missing child in minutes with thermal drone technology SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - A Smyrna child is back home with his family tonight after thermal imaging helped search and rescue crews find him, despite…

Once crews deployed the drone on the scene they were able to find the missing teen in less than 15 minutes.