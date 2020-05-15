NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A drone light show happened in Nashville's nighttime skies Friday night to salute and thank front line workers.
The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. told News4 140 drones launched into the sky from Vanderbilt Stadium, some going as high as 500 feet. The drones lit up the nighttime sky in formations depicting inspiring words and pictures.
The 10-minute show was put on by Nashville-based StrictlyFX to thank hardworking community members in light of the recent tornado and now the COVID-19 pandemic.
