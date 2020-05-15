NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A drone light show to salute and thank front line workers is underway in Nashville.
The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. tells News4 140 drones launched into the sky from Vanderbilt Stadium, some going as high as 500 feet. The drones are lighting up the nighttime sky in formations depicting inspiring words and pictures.
The 10-minute show is put on by Nashville-based StrictlyFX to thank hardworking community members in light of the recent tornado and now the COVID-19 pandemic.
The public is asked not to travel to watch the show or gather in groups. The show can be viewed via livestream here.
The show is also subject to delay or cancelation due to rain, wind or the need to yield to emergency aircraft.
