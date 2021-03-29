FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - There has have been a lot of water rescues across the Midstate after this weekend’s flooding, including a kayaker in Franklin had to be rescued from a tree. The Franklin Fire Department used a drone with thermal technology to save him. He and three others were out kayaking when his kayak capsized, and he had to climb up a tree for safety.
Franklin Fire officials just happened to be out assessing flood damage with their drone when the spotted him.
“We saw a direction that they were moving in and then we lost them… We kept looking and we identified an object in a tree that look like a person. The incident commander was able to also see that with binoculars. So, we had two sources that we had the person,” Captain Clay Mackey told us.
This technology also allows fire crews to spot smoke and any spots that might be in a building. Fire officials tell us the drones will also help when it comes to receiving federal assistance with flood damages.
