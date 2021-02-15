Driving safely in winter weather

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With a winter storm impacting Middle Tennessee interstates and roadways, the best way to stay safe is to stay off the roads.
But if that isn't an option for you, there are some key ways you can steer clear of an ice-related accident.
First, leave plenty of room between your vehicle and others. This will minimize your risk of getting into an accident if you cannot brake effectively on ice.
Second, brake early and slowly. Never slam on your brakes in icy conditions.
Third, avoid cruise control. It can cause your car to skid or spin.
Finally, accelerate gradually and avoid any abrupt steering or overcorrecting.
