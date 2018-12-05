fentress county driving

A News4 viewer sent in a video of the road conditions in Jamestown, TN.

 (Source: News4 viewer Austin Rich)

Scattered snow showers are expected to continue across northern and eastern Middle Tennessee on Wednesday morning.

Some areas could see half an inch of snow or more. Drivers are advised to take caution on bridges or overpasses, which could be slick, especially in the areas north of Interstate 24 and east of Interstate 65.

The regions included in this are Robertson, Sumner, Macon, Clay, Pickett, Wilson, Trousdale, Smith, Jackson, Putnam, Overton, Fentress, DeKalb, White, Cumberland and Van Buren counties.

SNOWBIRD: Click here to see the latest list of school closings

The Clarksville Police Department reported at least two crashes that were caused by icy conditions. Five cars were involved in a wreck at the 101st Parkway overpass and Wilma Rudolph Boulevard. A single-vehicle crash was reported at the 101st Parkway overpass at Fort Campbell Boulevard. Icy conditions were also reported at the overpass near Merriweather Road.

The National Weather Service reported that Fentress County has received more than 1.5 inches of snow.

Stay with News4 for updates on road conditions across the Midstate.

SLIDESHOW: Snow photos from News4 viewers

We love seeing your weather photos! Email your pictures of the snow to PIX@wsmv.com to be included in this slideshow.

1 of 5

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Kara is an Emmy Award-winning digital producer. She is a Cincinnati native and an alumna of the University of South Carolina. She previously worked at WRDW-TV in Augusta, Ga., before moving to Nashville five years ago to work at WSMV-TV.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.