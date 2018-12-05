Scattered snow showers are expected to continue across northern and eastern Middle Tennessee on Wednesday morning.
Some areas could see half an inch of snow or more. Drivers are advised to take caution on bridges or overpasses, which could be slick, especially in the areas north of Interstate 24 and east of Interstate 65.
The regions included in this are Robertson, Sumner, Macon, Clay, Pickett, Wilson, Trousdale, Smith, Jackson, Putnam, Overton, Fentress, DeKalb, White, Cumberland and Van Buren counties.
SNOWBIRD: Click here to see the latest list of school closings
The Clarksville Police Department reported at least two crashes that were caused by icy conditions. Five cars were involved in a wreck at the 101st Parkway overpass and Wilma Rudolph Boulevard. A single-vehicle crash was reported at the 101st Parkway overpass at Fort Campbell Boulevard. Icy conditions were also reported at the overpass near Merriweather Road.
The National Weather Service reported that Fentress County has received more than 1.5 inches of snow.
Stay with News4 for updates on road conditions across the Midstate.
SLIDESHOW: Snow photos from News4 viewers
We love seeing your weather photos! Email your pictures of the snow to PIX@wsmv.com to be included in this slideshow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.