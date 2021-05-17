MURFREESBORO, TENN. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are urging people to be more patient while out on the roads while they investigate three separate unrelated road rage incidents.
The first incident occurred on Friday, May 13 around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of NW Broad Street and Thompson Lane.
Police say the driver of a Mitsubishi Montero Sport reported a male driver in a late model gold Toyota Camry, with a possible New York license plate, for pointing a handgun and firing several shots while the victim was attempting to merge onto NW Broad from I-840.
The victim's vehicle was struck two times and nobody was injured.
A second shooting involving a firearm was reported on Monday, May 17 around 9:15 a.m. in the area of Pitts Lane and Dejarnette Lane.
According to reports, a grandmother was following behind her granddaughter when the grandmother got cut off in traffic. The granddaughter and the driver of an Infiniti SUV, identified as Morgan Garrett, allegedly displayed a handgun and cocked it back.
Garrett was arrested on Memorial Blvd. and is now facing Aggravated Assault charges.
On Sunday, May 16 around 2 p.m. in the 1500 block of Medical Center Parkway, the driver of a Volkswagen Jetta, Robin Eric Rosenblum, slowed down and refused to allow another driver pass.
The driver of a Toyota Corolla eventually pulled next to Rosenblum and yelled profanities, telling the driver to speed up. Rosenblum attempted to run the driver of the Corolla off of the road, forcing them to stop their vehicle.
Rosenblum exited his vehicle and assaulted the other driver.
Rosenblum was arrested for Aggravated Assault and Reckless Endangerment with a Vehicle.
Two grams of marijuana were also found in the passenger door panel of Rosenblum's vehicle.
“All of these road rage incidents occurred in high-traffic areas where drivers where attempting to merge or change lanes,” said Traffic Sergeant Greg Walker. “Drivers need to be patient; it’s not worth risking harm or possibly your life. You don’t know if the aggressive driver has a firearm or not.”
If you have seen the gold Toyota Camry with New York license plates in the first road rage incident, or can identify the driver, contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 615-893-2717 or email tips to crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.