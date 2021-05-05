CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are urging drivers to find an alternate route while they work a serious crash on Wednesday morning.
Officials tell us the crash happened at Peachers Mill and Tiny Town Road.
They have not yet released any information about the crash, but are asking drivers to avoid the area due to major traffic issues.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
