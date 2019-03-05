The massive I-440 project is underway. If you get pulled over zipping through the work zones, it'll cost you a pretty penny.
The signs are everywhere -- 45 miles-per-hour. There are also digital messages being flashed at drivers as they go under them, reminding them to slow down!
We took a trip down 440, setting our cruise control to 45 mph - our GoPro captured several cars zipping past us.
Wayne Powell had a close call on this stretch the other day.
“People were flying through there, the lane was running out, and it honestly was almost a wreck. We had to swerve over to the right side of the cones,” Powell recalls. “You get a little bit of everything. There's some people that are frustrated and going quite fast.”
Last month, Metro Police tweeted out they were "serious" about the posted 45 mph speed limit - ticketing 27 drivers in just one day.
Today, a Metro Police spokesperson told News4 they aren't doing any "enhanced" enforcement this week. We did see a few Metro cruisers out on 440, going with the traffic flow.
According to Davidson County Traffic Violations, a speeding ticket alone runs $107.75. The State of Tennessee enforces increased penalties for work zones. The work zone enhancements range from $250 to $500.
For Michelle Collins, money isn't the only motivator to slow it down.
“I just try to be mindful, you know those flashing signs that talk about how many people have gotten injured, roadside injuries, that's the thing I think about,” Collins said.
