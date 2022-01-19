CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Winter weather has moved into Middle Tennessee, and the number one thing people in Clarksville say worries them is how bad the roads may get. Shawn Taylor gassed up Wednesday evening as he got ready for a long drive from Clarksville for his overnight work shift.
“I drive to Mt. Juliet,” Taylor said.
Taylor gets off around 6 a.m. and is concerned about what the roads may look like.
“I am worried but, you know, I got insurance and everything,” Taylor said.
“I am going to be careful and okay.”
It rained steadily in Clarksville and transitioned into snow around 8:30 p.m.
With temperatures dropping Wednesday night, TDOT said black ice is possible. Taylor said it has been a busy year already for winter weather.
“I am jealous that it didn’t happen at the end of last year during the holidays,” Taylor said.
“I hate that it always comes after the first of the year when you have to work to make that money back after the holidays.”
Families are standing by to see if the weather will impact school tomorrow.
“When we checked her out at 2 p.m. this afternoon, they are still on,” grandparent Sheila Stewart said.
Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools said that right now, there is no recommendation to delay or close schools, but a team will be on standby to drive routes across the county to check conditions very early Thursday morning. TDOT said its crews will start monitoring around 4 a.m. for bad roads.
“I worry about her mom and dad,” Stewart said.
“They both have to drive a distance to get to work. I worry about them being on the interstate.”
While Taylor heads off to work, families said they are going to wake up early to get the latest updates. TDOT said they will have crews throughout the night patrolling to answer any callouts. News4 already saw a couple of their trucks out on the road this evening.
