SOUTH PITTSBURG, TN (WSMV) – Drivers on I-59 were surprised Thursday due to trucks transporting the World’s Largest Cast Iron Skillet to its new home.
The Lodge Cast Iron Museum brought the Skillet to its new home in South Pittsburg Thursday prior to their grand opening in the late summer of 2022.
Visitors of the museum will be able to view the World’s Largest Cast Iron Skillet at the museum. The skillet itself measures over 18 feet from handle to handle and weighs a whooping 14,360 pounds.
The museum will also offer a variety of interactive experiences that will take visitors through three exhibitions: How It’s Made, a recreation of the foundry experience; Lodge History and Legacy and Cast Iron Culture.
“In 2021 we celebrated 125 years of Lodge Cast Iron, and as we look ahead to 2022 and the next 125 years, we’re thrilled to be bringing the Lodge Cast Iron Museum to South Pittsburg,” said Mike Otterman, CEO and President of Lodge Cast Iron. “Covering everything from the history of cast iron to how it’s used today, the museum is an exciting opportunity to celebrate our community and share Lodge with the world through this unmatched experience.”
The museum is run by the Lodge Manufacturing Company, an American manufacturer of cast iron cookware based in South Pittsburg, TN and founded in 1896 by Joseph Lodge.
