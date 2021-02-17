MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Mt. Juliet Police officers said they did not have to follow their snow plows on the roads Tuesday after urging drivers to take caution around the trucks.

Earlier this week officers were escorting the plows because drivers were trying to pass them, which is extremely dangerous.

Police tell News4 that Wednesday was much better, with most people heeding the message to steer clear of the plows.

Roadways continue to be hazardous this morning, with multiple reports of vehicles becoming disabled and not equipped to navigate the icy conditions. Please, if you can, stay home and do not travel. A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect at 6PM today. https://t.co/3w2W0uOXOv — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) February 17, 2021

"With snow plows and trucks dropping salt, you don't want to crowd them," said Capt. Tyler Chandler of the Mt. Juliet Police Department. "They don't need to get into a crash, they need to be able to maneuver."

These crews have been out working since 5 a.m. Sunday. Police are still urging patience when driving out on the road with them, and the message is the same:

If you see a plow on the road, keep your distance.