CENTERVILLE, TN (WSMV) - We now know the identities of two tractor-trailer drivers who were killed on I-40 in Hickman County on Thursday.
Tennessee Highway Patrol said a 2012 Kenworth tractor-trailer driven by 58-year-old Johnny F. Smith of Smyrna, TN was traveling westbound on I-40 around mile marker 152 when the truck went off the roadway and struck the concrete barrier, crossing over the median into the eastbound lane, and striking the front end of a 2000 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by 44-year-old Muriz Smajic of Desplaines, IL.
Smith's tractor-trailer came to a final rest with it's cab facing northbound in the eastbound fast lane, and it's trailer facing westbound in the eastbound fast lane. The tractor-trailer driven by Smajic came to a final rest facing eastbound in the slow lane.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The condition of a passenger in the crash is unknown, and additional details about that passenger including which vehicle the passenger was in was not given.
A GoFundMe was set up to help the family of Smajic.
Original story posted January 25, 2019:
BUCKSNORT, TN (WSMV) - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 remain closed as officials investigate a collision that killed two drivers in Hickman County.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the driver of a tractor-trailer crossed over the median from the westbound lanes and hit another tractor-trailer in the eastbound lanes.
Both drivers were killed in the head-on collision. A passenger of one of the trucks remains in critical condition.
The crash happened near Exit 152 for Bucksnort Road just after 6:30 a.m. I-40 is not expected to reopen until 2:30 p.m.
Authorities have not released the names of the victims at this time.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
