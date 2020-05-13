NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Two people were injured in a head-on crash Wednesday morning that involved a WeGo bus.
The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. at 12th and Jefferson Street.
WeGo officials tell us that it appears the other vehicle involved crossed into the bus' lane causing the head-on collision.
There were 8 passengers on the bus at the time of the crash, but none of them reported any injuries. Both drivers were transported for medical attention.
Metro Police is investigating.
