NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Caitlyn Kaufman’s death was terrifying to many and had anxiety on high, especially after Nashville city leaders have recognized there has been an increase in road-related violence.
Nashville mental health experts NEWS4 spoke with said that acts of violence are more likely with all the stresses everyone has felt over this year.
“We just stopped at a stop sign for a couple of seconds, and people were already honking throwing hands,” said driver Cassie Poplin.
“There are more cars there more of that road rage,” said Randall Arms, who works in construction and see road rage from drivers every day.
Nashville drivers told NEWS4 that Caitlyn’s death intensified their fears.
“To see that happen is just, it’s heartbreaking,” Arms said.
“It makes me not want to go out as much,” said Madison Maxwell, who has experienced road rage while she was visiting.
“The world shouldn’t be a place where you can randomly get shot on the road,” said Nashville Mental Health Cooperative’s Adam Graham, who said violence on the road is easy anxiety to grow thinking about ‘what if’ scenarios.
“It makes sense that with that much already in the air that you’re going to see these spikes coming out sideways of violence on the road,” Graham said.
He explained while it is not likely most drivers will find themselves in a tragic situation like Kaufman, it is important to remember safe driving practices and remain calm before reacting to an aggressive driver.
“It calls for greater patience and just being merciful to others,” said Graham.
The drivers NEWS4 spoke with said they have been on higher alert, taking extra precautions, including driving with more than one person in the car, being more aware of their surroundings, and trying to be more lenient with drivers who may be more aggressive.
