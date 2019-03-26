Construction is the sign of a healthy economy.
"It's really a big problem and it's unfair to us."
But for Suzahn Fiering, it means spending big bucks.
"I got hit twice on this tire, and then I got hit once on that tire. Each time it was a nail."
Three flat tires in two weeks in her Richland neighborhood.
"I was so angry and I kept going to this flat tire place and by the third time they were like what again?" said Fiering.
She's among several people complaining about getting flat tires from hitting nails near construction sites.
"We see it all the time."
Trey Ruple with Midas says he fixes flats several times a week.
"This right here is probably over just the past few days."
And it's happening more and more.
"I've seen a lot of them where nobody even knew it was in there."
A Nashville construction company tells News4 a lot of them do pick up nails and screws, but it isn't required.
"If they make a mess they should clean it up, especially if that mess leads up property damage," said Fiering.
Midas said if the nail or screw hits in the tread of the tire, you can likely patch it. If it hits along the walls of the tire, you'll probably need a new tire because your chances of it blowing go up by a lot.
