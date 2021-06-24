MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - An increase in traffic congestion is expected in Mt. Juliet as crews work to repair the Interstate 40 bridge.

After Wednesday's deadly crash, authorities said it would take up to three weeks to get the damaged column repaired.

On Thursday morning, Crews worked to set up a barrier rail on the outside to protect the damaged column and create a safe work zone. Next, crews will dig out dirt and pour concrete around the column for the support system needed to make the repairs.

"We have a good crew working, so hopefully it will be done in the next three weeks," local driver Mary Burkett told News 4. "Since I live in Lebanon, I will come around and go to Lebanon to Mount Juliet Road and get on the interstate instead of going the interstate the whole way."

"I've been over a couple of times," Kraig Huff said of the Mount Juliet Road overpass. "I just recently moved back from California. I've driven over a few times, but I really don't have to use that too much. Traffic seems a little crazy for the middle of the day, but other than that, 40 coming down this way earlier this morning or mid-morning wasn't that bad."

The Tennessee Highway Patrol identified the driver of that tractor trailer as 80-year-old Luther Stinson, of Nashville. Troopers said Stinson crashed into a bridge column on the Mount Juliet Road overpass and then the tractor-trailer caught fire. Firefighters found Stinson dead inside the truck after they put out the fire.

Actual repairs to the column are expected to begin in the next several days. Three weeks is how long this process is expected to take.