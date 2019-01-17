NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A driver had to be rescued from his vehicle after he flipped his car in the parking lot of a strip mall in the 400 block of Donelson Pike.
The man was driving behind the complex when he rolled his car over a ledge.
The glass in the vehicle's front and back windshields broke in the process.
The driver was able to call 911, and firefighters helped him escape.
Police said the driver has minor injuries and was taken to TriStar Summit Medical Center.
