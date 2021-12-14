NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The driver of a car involved in a head-on crash on Interstate 65 on Tuesday morning will face a vehicular homicide charge upon release from the hospital, Metro Police said Tuesday afternoon.

Kendre Howard Kendre Howard will faces charges of vehicular homicide by intoxication, aggravated assault by reckless conduct and driving on a revoked license.

Kendre Howard, 33, of Nashville, will be charged when he is released from the hospital. Police said he was behind the wheel of a Ford Flex just before 8:30 a.m. when he lost control taking the I-65 South ramp from I-40 East and crossed the grass median. Howard’s car went airborne and struck a Buick Regal driven by Tony Whitlow, 53, of Brentwood. The impact of the crash caused both vehicles to collide with a Peterbilt tractor-trailer.

Whitlow was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Howard is suspected to have been driving under the influence at the time of the crash. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for minor injuries.

Upon his release from the hospital, police will charge Howard with vehicular homicide by intoxication, aggravated assault by reckless conduct and driving on a revoked license. Police said he was also wanted on an outstanding aggravated robbery charge from August 2021.

Interstate 65 was closed in both directions until around noon as police investigated the crash.