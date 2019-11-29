Jonathan Thompson mug.png

Jonathan Thompson (Photo: La Vergne Police Department)

LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - Police officers tasered a man who they say led La Vergne officers on a chase yesterday evening.

The driver, identified as 22-year-old Carlos Ewin, Jr., was stopped by police on Waldron Road around 6:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving. When an officer got out of the police cruiser, Ewin hit the gas and fled.

Police engaged in a pursuit, which ended with Ewin crashing the car into a ditch on Mason Road.

Ewin and a passenger, identified as 21-year-old Jonathan Thompson, fled the car on foot. Thompson was quickly taken into custody. Ewin was apprehended and tasered before being taken into custody.

+1 
stolen gun La Vergne Thanksgiving chase

Police recovered this stolen pistol at the scene where the pursuit ended the next day. (Photo: La Vergne Police Department)

Ewin faces 11 charges including resisting arrest, evading arrest, criminal impersonation, and reckless endangerment, according to police.

Thompson faces evading arrest charges.

When officers returned to the scene this morning, they found a stolen handgun.

Ewin's mugshot has not yet been released.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Kyle is a Multimedia Producer at WSMV. He is a proud graduate of Virginia Tech, where he majored in multimedia journalism with a minor in psychology. Send him news tips or food recommendations to kyle.cooke@wsmv.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.