LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) - Police officers tasered a man who they say led La Vergne officers on a chase yesterday evening.
The driver, identified as 22-year-old Carlos Ewin, Jr., was stopped by police on Waldron Road around 6:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving. When an officer got out of the police cruiser, Ewin hit the gas and fled.
Police engaged in a pursuit, which ended with Ewin crashing the car into a ditch on Mason Road.
Ewin and a passenger, identified as 21-year-old Jonathan Thompson, fled the car on foot. Thompson was quickly taken into custody. Ewin was apprehended and tasered before being taken into custody.
Ewin faces 11 charges including resisting arrest, evading arrest, criminal impersonation, and reckless endangerment, according to police.
Thompson faces evading arrest charges.
When officers returned to the scene this morning, they found a stolen handgun.
Ewin's mugshot has not yet been released.
