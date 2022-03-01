NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Traffic on I-24 into Nashville was a nightmare on Tuesday morning due to an overturned tanker on the side of the road.
According to Metro Police, a milk tanker drove off of I-24 between Pleasant View and Joelton and flipped on its side in the median. White liquid could be seen all over the ground behind the tanker.
Police said the truck was also leaking diesel fuel as it lay on its side.
When police arrived, the driver was out of the vehicle. He was later transported to Skyline Medical Center for treatment, according to Nashville Fire Department.
The cause of the crash is unknown, although the road is known to show sections of weather damage in the area.
