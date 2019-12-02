WEST NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A driver was killed Sunday night after crashing into a tree in West Nashville.
Metro Police say the crash happened near Harding Pike and White Bridge Pike around 10:40 p.m. They say it appears that the vehicle drove off the road for unknown reasons and struck a tree.
The driver was reportedly killed in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene. They have not yet named the victim. Officials are still investigating.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.