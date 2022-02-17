NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle they say hit and killed a person on Thursday evening.
Police say the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Dickerson Pike near Old Trinity Lane.
A pedestrian, who has yet to be identified, was crossing Dickerson Pike outside of a crosswalk when a driver going south saw the man and stopped to allow him to cross safely. During this time, a second southbound vehicle, the suspect, struck the pedestrian and fled the scene.
Two more drivers hit the pedestrian, but stopped at the scene.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and did not have any identification on him.
The suspect's vehicle is described as a black four door sedan. If anyone might recognize this vehicle, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
