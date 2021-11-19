MILLERSVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - A driver was treated for a gunshot wound after being shot on I-65 south near exit 104 Thursday evening.
Police say the incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. and the driver a red cab tractor-trailer was driving in an adjacent lane when they shot into the passenger side of the victim's vehicle.
The victim was able to pull over to the side of the road and call for assistance.
Anybody with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Millersville Police at 615-451-3838.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.