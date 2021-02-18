LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Emergency crews in Lawrence County responded to a water rescue in freezing temperatures on Wednesday.
Fire officials posted on social media stating a pickup truck crashed and ended up in a creek in Lawrenceburg during the latest snow storm.
Members of the water rescue task force entered the frigid water to get to the driver. Officials say the driver was not seriously injured.
Units from Lawrence County Fire Rescue, Lawrenceburg Fire Department, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, and Lawrence County EMS all responded.
