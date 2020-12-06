HICKMAN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Two people are dead and two are injured after a crash that shut down part of I-40 east in Hickman County on Sunday afternoon.
Tennessee Highway Patrol tells us a semi truck slowed down due to traffic when a Nissan Altima crashed into the back of it.
Officials say a Chevy Silverado then crashed into the rear of the Nissan Altima.
The driver and passenger of the Altima, 25-year-old Brett Bledsoe and 21-year-old Jessica Colter, were both killed in the crash. The two were reportedly not wearing seatbelts at the time of the wreck.
According to the report, the driver and the passenger of the Silverado were both injured. The driver and passenger of the semi truck were both uninjured.
