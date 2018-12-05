HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - Two people were injured in a rollover crash in Hermitage early Wednesday.
Around 2:18 a.m., police said a car rolled over on Bell Road near Elm Hill Pike, ejecting the driver from the vehicle.
The passenger was wearing his seat belt and sustained minor injuries. He is being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
The driver was rushed to VUMC as well and is in critical condition.
Authorities say the driver is currently alive, but the fatal crash team is currently on scene.
Bell Road now open, sources say.
Stay with News4 as this story develops.
