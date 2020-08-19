NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A driver and his passenger have been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide regarding a fatal crash that killed two people on Bell Road Sunday morning.
In addition to vehicular homicide by intoxication, driver Jose Damaso-Hernandex, 23, has also been charged with vehicular assault, driving without a license and no proof of insurance.
Police say at around 12:40 a.m. a 2016 Scion sedan was traveling west on Bell Road, having just passed Brook View Estates Drive when, for an unknown reason, Damaso-Hernandez's 2007 Ford F-150 pickup truck crossed into the Scion's path and hit it head-on.
The Scion's occupants, identified as 21-year-old Dalton Williams and 25-year-old Samantha Peevyhouse, died at the scene; both were wearing seatbelts.
Damaso-Hernandez was critically injured, remains hospitalized and will be arrested once he is discharged; he was not wearing a seatbelt.
His passenger, 21-year-old Sadia Bonnilla-Gomez, is being sought on arrest warrants charging her with two counts of vehicular homicide and aggravated child abuse.
Bonnilla-Gomez was treated for her injuries and released.
She told police she knew Damaso-Hernandez had been drinking prior to the crash.
A five-year-old girl was also in the pickup truck in a child safety seat, but the seat was not secured, resulting in the girl receiving minor injuries.
A witness who was driving on Bell Road told police the pickup truck passed him, driving at a high rate of speed just before the crash.
