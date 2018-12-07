NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police say a driver who was speeding slammed into the back of a police car in south Nashville.
The wreck happened on Murfreesboro Pike near Edge O'Lake Drive just before 12:30 a.m. Friday.
Police said the car also hit street signs and went over a hill before crashing into a tree and catching fire.
Both the driver and the officer have minor injuries but are expected to recover.
Police said the driver is suspected of DUI. Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.