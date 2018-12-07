NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police say a driver who was speeding slammed into the back of a police car in south Nashville.

The wreck happened on Murfreesboro Pike near Edge O'Lake Drive just before 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Police said the car also hit street signs and went over a hill before crashing into a tree and catching fire.

Both the driver and the officer have minor injuries but are expected to recover.

Police said the driver is suspected of DUI. Stay with News4 for updates.

