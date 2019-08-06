NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The drive of a U-Haul truck died Tuesday night after a crash on Murfreesboro Pike.
The crash happened around 7:00 p.m. near the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Arlington Ave.
It is unclear at this time what caused the wreck or if there were any additional injuries. Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.