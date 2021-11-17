NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the SUV driver that died after colliding with a Metro Public Schools exceptional needs bus Wednesday morning.

Police have identified the driver as 62-year-old Bobby Haddix Jr. from Hermitage, Tennessee.

The crash was reported just before 6 a.m. in the 3000 block of Elm Hill Pike.

According to police, Haddix was driving his Chevrolet Blazer east in the 3000 block of Elm Hill Pike just before 6 a.m. For an unknown reason, the SUV crossed a double yellow line, colliding with the bus.

Metro schools confirmed that an exceptional needs bus was going to the Cora Howe campus when it collided with an SUV.

There was a 15-year-old student on the bus. Police said the student was not hurt and had been picked up by their parents. Still, the bus driver and monitor have been transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Elm Hill Pike remained closed to traffic at 8:30 a.m.