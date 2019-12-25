Man arrested after pursuit, chase

GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man who reportedly stole an SUV and drove it the wrong way down a parkway has been arrested on Christmas. 

Millersville Police tell us they saw a car matching the description of a stolen vehicle from Portland, TN, on Wednesday morning and attempted to stop it on I-65. The vehicle didn't stop and continued to flee onto Rivergate Parkway into Goodlettsville while driving on the wrong side of the road. 

Officers say the pursuit left Rivergate Parkway onto Glancy Street where the suspect drove across a field and then abandoned the SUV. The man was then chased on foot and found hiding behind a neighborhood AC unit. 

He was taken into custody and is facing multiple charges including felony evading. 

