CLARKSVILLE, TN – Clarksville Fire Rescue and the Clarksville Police Department have located and identified the person that went missing in the Red River over the weekend.
After discovering a vehicle had driven off the road and into the Red River this weekend, fire rescue crews pulled the vehicle out of the water on Monday.
Crews said CFR and CPD boats went in the water and continued to drag through the river in the hopes of locating a missing person who is believed to be the driver of the vehicle.
The driver was located on Tuesday afternoon and identified as 44-year-old Juan Salazar.
Divers and multiple agencies from Montgomery County and Clarksville assisted in the extraction.
Clarksville Police have confirmed there was no one in the vehicle when it was extracted from the River.
On Sunday, CPD said they discovered a downed power line on Wilma Rudolph Blvd around 2:30 a.m. and the sergeant at the scene found vehicle debris leading down toward the river.
Clarksville Fire Rescue launched a boat and located the vehicle underwater using sonar.
Police believe that weather and speed were factors in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.