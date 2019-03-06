NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)- Police say that a driver hit a light pole in South Nashville and kept driving on Tuesday night.
Police say the driver crashed into a light pole at Nolensville Pike and Morton Avenue a little before midnight.
The driver then continued down the road another block before the vehicle caught on fire, authorities say.
This morning, Nolensville Pike at Morton Avenue is closed.
The cause of the crash is still unknown and police are currently looking for the driver.
