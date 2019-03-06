Search for south nashville driver

Police say the driver hit the light pole then kept driving another block before the vehicle caught fire. 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)- Police say that a driver hit a light pole in South Nashville and kept driving on Tuesday night.

Police say the driver crashed into a light pole at Nolensville Pike and Morton Avenue a little before midnight.

The driver then continued down the road another block before the vehicle caught on fire, authorities say. 

This morning, Nolensville Pike at Morton Avenue is closed. 

The cause of the crash is still unknown and police are currently looking for the driver. 

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.