COLLINWOOD, TN (WSMV) - A driver was killed in a crash in Wayne County early Wednesday morning.
Officials said the car was heading south on Big Cypress Road when it crashed into a ditch near Natchez Trace Parkway around 1:15 a.m.
The 2012 Ford Focus overturned several times before hitting a utility pole.
Both the driver and passenger were ejected from the vehicle. Authorities said neither of them were wearing their seat belts.
At the time, the vehicle was being pursued by the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, according to THP.
The driver, identified as 31-year-old Alisha Risner, was killed. Her passenger, Krysten Mitchell, was injured and received a seat belt citation.
Authorities said they do not believe Risner was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
