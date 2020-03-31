NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A deadly crash with multiple vehicles was reported around 9 a.m. Tuesday at Interstate 24 westbound at Interstate 40 eastbound.
Police have identified the driver of one vehicle who was killed as Joseph A. Jones, 27, of Hermitage.
According to police, Jones was driving his '05 Mercury Sable westbound on I-24 when he tried to exit to take I-40 east. Police say is vehicle went off the roadway and hit a rock wall.
It is their belief that Jones was traveling too fast for the wet road conditions.
He was wearing his seat belt, and there is no evidence of alcohol or drug involvement at the scene.
