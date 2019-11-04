NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A driver was killed in an early morning crash Monday on Kermit Drive, in south Nashville near Briley parkway.
The crash was reported to police just before 6:00am Monday. The driver, a woman in her late 30's or early 40's, was the only person in the car, and Metro PD says there were no other vehicles involved.
Details are limited at this time, and News4 has a crew at the scene gathering information. We will provide updates as they become available.
