NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Interstate 65 South near Madison was shut down for most of the night on Monday after a car caught fire after a crash.
The car burst into flames when it hit the concrete median shortly before 7 p.m. The driver of the car died in the accident.
As of 10:45 p.m., I-65 South between Old Hickory Boulevard and Briley Parkway was not expected to be reopened until 1 a.m.
A tractor-trailer on its side blocked all lanes of the interstate. The truck was uprighted around 10 p.m., but the interstate was still blocked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.