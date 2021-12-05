NASHVILLE (WSMV) – The driver of a Toyota Camry was killed Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash on Bell Road near Smith Springs Road.
According to police, the crash occurred at 7:30 p.m. The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Derrick Gilcrease from Nashville.
The investigation into the crash showed that Gilcrease was traveling south on Bell Road at a high rate of speed.
According to witnesses of the crash, Gilcrease passed vehicles by driving into oncoming traffic. While negotiating a curve, he collided with a northbound Ford pickup truck driven by Marcial Ibanes-Huerta, 50, of Nashville.
According to a statement from Metro Police, Gilcrease was not wearing a seat during the crash and was ejected from the car. He died at the scene.
Ibanes-Huerta sustained minor injuries but refused treatment. Ibanes-Huerta’s passenger was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, there was no evidence of alcohol or drug involvement at the scene on the part of either driver. The initial cause of the crash appears to be Gilcrease’s reckless driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.