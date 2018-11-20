NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 24 East in downtown Nashville on Tuesday morning.
The wreck happened just before 5 a.m. near the exit for Shelby Avenue.
The driver of a Nissan Skyline was pronounced dead at the scene.
Several vehicles were involved in the crash. Officials are working to determine the cause of the crash.
According to TDOT, the scene is not expected to be cleared until 9 a.m.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.