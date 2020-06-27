NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The driver of a pickup truck involved in a crash involving a tractor trailer has been identified as James Danaby III, 50, of Nashville.
Danaby was traveling on I-24 westbound around 11:30 p.m. when he crashed into the back of a broken down tractor-trailer parked near the Shelby Avenue exit ramp.
The driver of the tractor-trailer said he has been broken down for about five minutes when he felt a collision from the rear.
Danaby was trapped in his 2004 Ford F-150. He was removed and rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
No signs of impairment for either drive seems to be a factor.
The investigation is still ongoing.
