NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The driver of a pickup truck involved in a crash involving a tractor trailer has been identified as James Danaby III, 50, of Nashville.

Danaby was traveling on I-24 westbound around 11:30 p.m. when he crashed into the back of a broken down tractor-trailer parked near the Shelby Avenue exit ramp.

The driver of the tractor-trailer said he has been broken down for about five minutes when he felt a collision from the rear.

Danaby was trapped in his 2004 Ford F-150. He was removed and rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No signs of impairment for either drive seems to be a factor. 

The investigation is still ongoing.

