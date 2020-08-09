NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The man driving a dark colored SUV that fatally hit a pedestrian on Church Street Saturday night has turned himself in.
Police say 24-year-old Tory Winters was driving a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee when he struck and killed a woman, identified as 67-year-old Marilyn Zindel of Melbourne, FL. Winters called the Emergency Communications Center Sunday to admit he was behind the wheel and wanted to surrender.
Officers impounded his Jeep after finding it at his apartment complex on Cabot Drive; he declined to be interviewed.
Police say at 11:12 p.m. Saturday, Zindel was riding on a golf cart that stopped to drop her off in front of the Homewood Suites Hotel, located on Church Street near 7th Ave.
The investigation shows the golf cart pulled to the curb to let Zindel off; Zindel exited to her left.
Witnesses told police right as Zindel got off the cart, the Jeep traveling west on Church Street appeared to accelerate and hit Zindel. She was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
Winters has been charged with leaving the scene of a collision involving death, failure to yield involving death, failure to render aid and failure to immediately report the crash.
Bond has been set at $5,200.
Police say the cause of the crash appears to be reckless driving.
