NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A driver was seriously injured in a rollover crash in north Nashville on Monday morning.
According to News4 photojournalist Thomas Davis, the vehicle was on Interstate 40 West when it rolled over down the embankment onto Interstate 65 South.
The driver was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
The left lane of I-65 South was blocked for several hours at Exit 85 for Metro Center Boulevard. The scene has been cleared.
The fatal investigation team responded to the scene.
It's not clear at this time what caused the driver to leave the road.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
