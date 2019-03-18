NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are investigating after a man was shot while he was driving in north Nashville area on Sunday night.
The victim told police he was in his car near Clifton Avenue when someone started shooting at him. He said he did not see who it was and drove away.
The responding officers noticed there were several bullet holes in the victim's vehicle.
The victim, who was grazed by a bullet, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
