WEST NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A crash investigation is underway in West Nashville on Tuesday morning.
Officials say the wreck happened on Jefferson Street near I-40 eastbound just after 6 a.m. this morning.
News4 got to the scene and saw a pickup truck badly damaged after crashing into one of the support columns under I-40.
Nashville Fire officials tell us the driver was injured in the crash.
We're working to find out what led to the wreck and the current condition of the driver.
