WEST NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A crash investigation is underway in West Nashville on Tuesday morning. 

Officials say the wreck happened on Jefferson Street near I-40 eastbound just after 6 a.m. this morning. 

News4 got to the scene and saw a pickup truck badly damaged after crashing into one of the support columns under I-40. 

Nashville Fire officials tell us the driver was injured in the crash. 

We're working to find out what led to the wreck and the current condition of the driver. 

 

