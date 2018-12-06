NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A driver was injured in a crash involving an ambulance in north Nashville.

The wreck happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of 21st Avenue North and Jefferson Street.

A woman was inside the ambulance at the time of the wreck and was taken by a different ambulance to the hospital.

The female driver of the car sustained minor injuries in the crash.

ambulance crash

