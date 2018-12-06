NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A driver was injured in a crash involving an ambulance in north Nashville.
The wreck happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of 21st Avenue North and Jefferson Street.
A woman was inside the ambulance at the time of the wreck and was taken by a different ambulance to the hospital.
The female driver of the car sustained minor injuries in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.