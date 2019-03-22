NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A driver was injured after crashing into a utility pole in the West Meade area overnight.
The wreck happened on Highway 100 near Cheekwood Terrace just after 11 p.m. Thursday.
The vehicle went off the road and hit the pole. The pole cracked but did not fall.
The driver was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
