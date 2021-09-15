DICKSON COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Two deputies are uninjured after their vehicle was struck by a driver on I-40 Tuesday night.
The deputies were sitting stationary, blocking one lane of traffic for an incident with their emergency lights activated when a driver stuck the vehicle from behind.
Both deputies were outside of the vehicle and did not sustain any injuries.
The driver of the vehicle was treated for non-life threatening injuries
Dickson County Sheriff's office used this opportunity to remind drivers to move over or slow down for stopped emergency vehicles.
